The government of Zambia introduced a new visa-exemption list for foreign nationals entering the country for short-term business and tourism purposes. Visa-exempt nationals are permitted to remain in the country without a visa for specific purposes for 30 days and can extend the period of stay for an additional 60 days.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

