Key Points

Finland introduced new entry measures for foreign nationals holding a long-stay D visa issued by a consulate or embassy office of Finland

Overview

The government of Finland announced plans to expedite entry measures for students, researchers and people in managerial roles. The government will begin to issue a long-stay D visa sticker by the nearest Finnish diplomatic mission once eligible applicants have received an approval notice for a residence permit. The applicant will then be permitted to travel to Finland with the D visa sticker serving as entry permissions. As a result, the foreign national can begin working while the residence permit card is being delivered.

What are the Changes?

The government of Finland modified the D visa issuance process in order to allow eligible foreign nationals to enter the country faster.

Originally published DECEMBER 27, 2022.

