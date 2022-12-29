Finland:
Expedited Entry Measures For Foreign Nationals Granted Long-Term Stay Visas
29 December 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Finland introduced new entry measures for foreign nationals
holding a long-stay D visa issued by a consulate or embassy office
of Finland
Overview
The government of Finland announced plans to expedite
entry measures for students, researchers and people in
managerial roles. The government will begin to issue a long-stay D
visa sticker by the nearest Finnish diplomatic mission once
eligible applicants have received an approval notice for a
residence permit. The applicant will then be permitted to travel to
Finland with the D visa sticker serving as entry permissions. As a
result, the foreign national can begin working while the residence
permit card is being delivered.
What are the Changes?
The government of Finland modified the D visa issuance process
in order to allow eligible foreign nationals to enter the country
faster.
