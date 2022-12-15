Every 2 months, our experts from around the world put together an Update on immigration & global mobility, setting out recent changes to the law. This month, we include updates from 16 countries.

Austria

New teleworking developments between Austria and Germany

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence of home office work and number of teleworkers increased significantly. To take this special situation and the challenges caused by the pandemic into account, special regulations for 'cross-border telework' were adopted in 2020 in the EU, according to which the assignment to the social security system of a state should not change as a result of cross-border telework during the pandemic. Cross-border telework in this context is work performed:

outside the employer's premises or the business place where the same work is normally carried out;

in a Member State different from the one where the employer's premises or the business place are located; and

using information technology to remain connected to the employer's or business's working environment as well as stakeholders/clients in order to fulfil his/her tasks assigned by the employer.

As this EU regulation is planned to expire on 30 June 2023, a bilateral agreement has been concluded between Germany and Austria. This framework agreement stipulates that in cases with regular recurring cross-border telework (between Germany and Austria and vice versa) up to a maximum of 40% (of regular working time), the social security system assignment shall not change for cross-border telework. Employers can ask for this exception to be applied for a maximum of two years (and a request for extension is possible). The framework agreement will enter into force on 1 January 2023.

Belgium

New 2023 salary thresholds for foreign employees

Employers wanting to employ non-EEA/Swiss nationals in Belgium must obtain a work permit (up to 90 days) or a single permit (more than 90 days). For some categories, work authorisation depends on an annual gross salary threshold. The thresholds differ according to the Region where the employee will work. For 2023, the following thresholds apply:

Highly skilled employee:

Flanders: EUR 45,984 / EUR 36,787.20 (for locally hired employees under 30 and nurses)

Brussels: EUR 47,174

Wallonia: EUR 47,175

Leading personnel:

Flanders: EUR 73,574

Brussels: EUR 78,704

Wallonia: EUR 78,704

European blue card:

Flanders: EUR 55,181

Brussels: EUR 60,998

Wallonia: EUR 60,998

European ICT card

Manager:

Flanders: EUR 73,574

Brussels: EUR 60,998

Wallonia: EUR 60,998

Specialist:

Flanders: EUR 45,984

Brussels: EUR 48,798

Wallonia: EUR 48,799

Trainee:

Flanders: EUR 45,984

Brussels: EUR 30,499

Wallonia: EUR 30,499

No list of named 'special regime' incoming taxpayers and researchers needed for 2022

Companies who employ incoming taxpayers and/or researchers under the new special tax status from 1 January 2022 must provide the tax administration with a nominative list detailing all the workers who benefited from the special tax regime during the previous year by no later than 31 January of each calendar year.

31 January 2023 would have been the first reporting deadline of this kind. The manner in which this list should be communicated to the administration has not yet been determined in a royal decree.

However, the Federal Public Service Finance has announced that there will be no implementing royal decree this year. This means employers are exempt from the obligation to prepare and submit a nominative list for the income year 2022.

EU COVID frontier worker teleworking social security measures extended

In the EU, only one social security system can apply. In case of simultaneous employment in more than one member state, an employee is subject to the social security of his or her residence country if he or she works there for at least 25% of his or her working time.

For the past two years, exceptional COVID measures meant European social security administrations did not take periods of telework in other member states as a result of COVID measures into account when determining the applicable social security system. These measures expired on 30 June 2022.

However, the Administrative Commission for the Coordination of National Social Security Systems approved a transitional social security period for teleworking frontier workers. During this time, frontier workers teleworking in their residence state do not yet trigger a shift of the applicable social security system.

This transitional social security period for frontier workers, which was initially foreseen until 31 December 2022, has now been extended until 30 June 2023.

Belgium has decided to follow this position (it is up to the member states to decide whether or not they follow the position of the Administrative Commission).

Stricter position on foreign companies filing a corporate income tax return

The Belgian tax authorities have tightened their position on foreign companies filing a corporate income tax return, requesting foreign companies file a tax return or face a fine.

Under Belgian domestic tax law, any company with a Belgian establishment is in fact required to file a corporate income tax return. The Belgian administration interprets the definition of a 'Belgian establishment' very broadly, considering there is one as soon as one employee spends more than 30 days working on Belgian territory (even in the form of remote working).

The fact that a declaration must be filed does not, however, automatically imply that taxes are payable in Belgium. This is determined by double tax treaties, where there must be a permanent establishment in Belgium. This is generally assessed much more strictly at the level of double tax treaties than in the Belgian domestic interpretation.

Filing a corporate income tax return could also trigger the social security office (NSSO) to collect a corporate contribution (from EUR 347.50 to EUR 868.00).

Brazil

Chile

Czech Republic

Estonia

Allow subcontractors to make use of the 'Contract for Services Employment Permit'.

Allow the relevant minister to set eligibility conditions for certain employment permits. For example, training and upskilling may become a requirement for some employment permits including the provision of accommodation support. Interestingly, the Bill specifies that the minister can make regulations and set measures to be taken by the employer of a foreign national to whom a permit is granted to: 'Increase the skills, knowledge, qualifications, or experience of employees (other than the foreign national) in respect of the employment concern, including the employment of new trainees or apprentices in that employment, or reduce reliance on the employment of foreign nationals including by way of technical changes to work processes'. Declan Groarke, Associate, Lewis Silkin Ireland Italy Smart working outside Italy Italian legislation contains specific provisions concerning remote work (smart work); however, it still lacks special provisions for smart working performed abroad. The social security legislation that applies to an employee resident in Italy who is employed by an Italian company and who also works (to a marginal degree) pursuant to a smart-working agreement in another EU Member State is expected to be the Italian one, provided that the majority of the employee's work does not take place outside Italy. A1 certificates in these cases may protect the employer from social security claims in the host country. On the other hand, in cases where the smart working activity predominantly takes place abroad, the social security regime of the destination country may be deemed to apply. Valeria Morosini, Partner, Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo Luxembourg End of COVID-19 temporary immigration restrictions The temporary restrictions on entry into Luxembourg for third-country nationals residing outside the EU or the Schengen area ended on 1 October 2022. This means that since 1 October 2022, third-country nationals residing outside the EU or the Schengen area may travel to Luxembourg for all types of travel, including non-essential travel (e.g., for tourism or other reasons), regardless of their vaccination status. However, third-country nationals residing outside the EU remain subject to the basic conditions applicable for entry and stay of less than 90 days in the Schengen area, including being in possession of a valid passport and, for individuals subject to a visa requirement to enter Luxembourg, being in possession of a short-stay visa. Nina Thiery, Paralegal & Knowledge Manager, Solenne Laurent, Avocat & Junior Associate, Castegnaro Ius Laboris Luxembourg Poland End of COVID-related extended stay Ukrainians who arrived in Poland due to the war will not be able to apply for a temporary residence permit under the simplified procedure after nine months of stay in Poland. Instead, they will keep their right to stay until 24 August 2023. The Diia.pl electronic residence permit will still be available. In addition, residence documents, such as national visas that were extended due to COVID-19 will soon be cancelled. Foreign nationals who continue to reside in Poland on the basis of these documents will be obliged to apply for new permits. However, this will not concern Ukrainian citizens who came to Poland after the war and who are staying in the country on the basis of the rules described above. Michal Kacprzyk, Senior Associate, Head of Immigration & Global Mobility Practice, Raczkowski Slovakia Allowance for housing Ukrainian migrants extended The Slovak Government has adopted a new regulation that extends the provision of contributions for accommodating emigrants affected by the war in Ukraine. The goal of the contribution is to motivate the owners of real estate in Slovakia to accommodate individuals in need, instead of other possible tenants. According to the new regulation, from 1 October 2022 to 28 February 2023, the maximum contribution will be as follows: EUR 24.20 per night per individual who is at least 15 years old;

allowing pay to be dropped temporarily for individual health reasons or a phased return to work;

allowing more scope for workers to continue to be sponsored despite their start date being delayed by more than 28 days, or despite having an absence from work of more than four weeks in a calendar year Employers should note that visitors are no longer allowed to switch into the Creative Worker route in-country. Citizens of Colombia, Guyana and Peru are also now able to enter the UK for six months as a visitor without having to obtain a visa in advance. Supinder Sian, Partner, Lewis Silkin Ukraine Renewal of residence permits skipped in martial law The terms for residing in Ukraine have been significantly facilitated. During martial law, all immigrates are relieved from the obligation to renew their residence permits and are allowed to remain in Ukraine based on their overdue documents. For a 30-day period after martial law ends, residence permits can be renewed according to the usual procedure. This does not apply to Russian citizens. Valeriya Bezpala, Partner, Vasil Kisil & Partners

