Key Points

Guyana introduced a new mobile payment service for certain immigration-related documents

Overview

The government of Guyana introduced a new mobile payment service for visa extensions, work permits and other services provided by the Immigration Support Service in the country. Citizens of Guyana will also be permitted to make payments when applying for birth, death and marriage certificates.

What are the Changes?

Guyana introduced a new mobile payment service to be used for paying fees associated with certain immigration-related documents. According to the government announcement, these measures have been taken to simplify immigration measures in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Guyana's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 12 December 2022

