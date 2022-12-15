ARTICLE

Key Points

Spain approved the Start-Up Law that will help increase entrepreneurial ventures in the country and allow foreign nationals to apply for a remote work visa

Overview

The government of Spain officially approved the Start-Up law that will allow third-country nationals to work remotely in Spain for a company based outside the country. Foreign nationals will be permitted to apply for a remote work visa if they work remotely in Spain for an entity based outside of the country.

Generally, the visa will permit a maximum stay of one year and can be renewed for an additional two-year period so long as the applicant continues to meet all requirements. Applicants will be required to hold certain academic and professional background requirements.

What are the Changes?

The government of Spain officially approved the introduction of a remote work visa. According to the government, the law is intended to facilitate the creation and development of new start-ups in Spain to reform the country's business climate.

Looking Ahead

The measures of the Start-Up law are anticipated to go into effort beginning in January 2023, following the publication of the law in the country's Official Gazette. Continue to check the government of Spain's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

