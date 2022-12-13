Key Points

Denmark expanded locations for foreign nationals applying for temporary residence permits under the fast-track scheme

Overview

The government of Denmark expanded options for foreign nationals applying under the fast-track scheme to gain temporary permits for quicker job starts. The government established a new immigration branch office in Esbjerg to accommodate requests.

Eligible applicants can book an appointment for a temporary permit in Esbjerg by reaching out to their company's fast-track scheme contact working for the immigration office.

These measures will remain in place until the end of January 2023.

What are the Changes?

The Danish government expanded location options permitted to offer temporary permits for applicants under the fast-track visa scheme.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 December, 2022

