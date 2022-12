ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Monaco

Non-Cypriot & Non-EU Nationals Are Permitted To Enter And Stay As Permanent Residents In Cyprus With No Limitations (Residency Status Doesn't Expire And Doesn't Need To Be Renewed) Under The Aliens And Immigration Regulations 6(2) Provided That They Fulfil Certain Financial And Quality Criteria Chambersfield Economides Kranos The Immigration Permit will be issued to one main applicant and could extend to spouse, underage children and family benefiting from the investment of the main applicant...

Relocation To Cyprus GRATA International There are many reasons for moving to Cyprus. Expats and locals get to enjoy the Mediterranean climate on the island. Hot summers with temperatures reaching up to 33°C, contrasted by mild winters...

Review Of The Temporary Residence Permit- Visitor's Permit -(Pink Slip) In Cyprus-Valid From 01/01/2023 Areti Charidemou & Associates LLC The Cyprus Migration Department revised the current regime for obtaining a visitor's permit during November 2022. The main additions are in relation to the eligibility of more dependant applicants...

Permanent Residence Permit – Category F Danos & Associates LLC On the grounds of Regulation 5 of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations, as amended, non-EU nationals are entitled to a permanent residence permit under Category F, without the strict requirement of a...

Residency By Investment (RBI) Programmes Abdo Rafiq & Partners Residency by investment is when a foreign national invests in a country and is then granted temporary residency and will therefore have the legal authority to live in that country for a period of time.