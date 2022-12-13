All persons aged 16 or over who wish to become permanent residents in Monaco or to spent over three months at a time in Monaco must apply to the Monegasque authorities for a residence permit ("carte de séjour").

The procedure to apply for a residence permit differs depending on whether the applicant is a citizen of a country within the European Economic Area (EEA):

For non-EEA citizens applicants, it is necessary to apply for a long-stay type-D VISA at the French ambassy closest to their current place of residence before they can apply for a Monegasque residence permit.



The Visa must generally be obtained before the move to Monaco but in special circumstances and within specific authorizations, it may be possible for an applicant to apply for the Visa once they are already in Monaco directly with the French Ambassy in Monaco.

For EEA-citizens applicants, no Visa is necessary to enter Monaco and a direct application for a residence permit can be made to the Monegasque authorities.

1. Procedure for a first residence permit application

1.1. Application

Once all necessary documents have been collected, an application must be made to the Residence Department of the "Sûreté Publique" (Monegasque police) that must provide details of the personal, professional and financial situation of the applicant and be supported by documents.

Once the application is complete, the administration will review it before granting an appointment to discuss the applicant's case. Timescales can vary depending on the complexity of the application and the workload of the authorities. During this time, the administration may require additional documents and information before granting an appointment so it is important to keep up to date on the status of the application.

1.2. Appointment with the police

The applicant must attend the awarded appointment in person at the offices of the Residence Department of the Monegasque police. Depending on the language spoken by the applicant, it may be necessary to arrange for an interpreter to accompany him/her.

It is also necessary to bring all original documents which have been submitted online. Some documents may also need to be translated by sworn translators. During the appointment, the applicant will be asked to provide original documents, confirm the information stated in their application and answer additional questions by the police (for instance, their reason for moving to Monaco, questions on their personal, professional and financial situation).

The duration of the appointment will depend on the circumstances of the applicant and the number of applicant (single person, couple or family). The duration of the interview will depend on the circumstances of the applicant and the number of applicant per family.

1.3. Review of the application

After this appointment, the applicant's file will be reviewed by the police, which can take several weeks. Exact timescales may vary depending on the profile of the applicant and the current workload of the police. During this time, it may be necessary to provide additional documents and/or information to the police in order to progress the application.

The request for a first residence permit must be approved both by the Monegasque police and the Government.

1.4. Collection of the resident card

Once the application has been approved, a second appointment will need to be organized for the applicant to collect his resident permit in person.

At this appointment, the applicant will pay the required fee (of €80,00 for a first temporary resident permit) have his/her fingerprints and photograph taken and collect his/her first residence permit.

1.5. Change of situation

Once the residence permit has been granted, a Monegasque resident must keep the administration informed of any change of situation which may occur (change of address, new nationality, children, marriage, divorce etc...).

Depending on the change of situation, a new application may have to be made to obtain an updated resident card.

2. Conditions to apply for Monegasque residence

2.1. Accomodation

An applicant must have suitable accommodation in Monaco. The size of the property will depend on the situation of the applicant and on the number of persons living with the applicant.

A property can be rented or purchased. Alternatively, an applicant can be living with a spouse or close relative.

2.2. Financial resources

An applicant must provide evidence of sufficient income and/or savings in Monaco.

The funds must be deemed sufficient to allow the applicant and their financial dependants if any to live in Monaco.

Alternatively, an applicant can be financially supported by a parent, spouse or partner.

2.3. Absence of criminal convictions

All applicants must provide evidence of clear criminal records from the last two countries where they were resident during the past five years prior to their move to Monaco.

2.4. Proof of identity and Birth Certificate

A valid proof of identity must be provided as well as an original extract of birth certificate: if the applicant has more than one nationality, they can choose which nationality to use for their residence permit, being specified that for the time being it is then not possible to change the nationality of reference.

2.5. Family situation

The applicant must provide evidence of his/her current family situation: marriage certificate, divorce, information on cohabiting partners, children etc...

3. Requirement for time effectively spent in Monaco

Requirements for the time effectively spent each year in Monaco are important for tax and administrative reasons.

Monegasque residents may have to apply for different documents proving their effective residence in Monaco as well as their tax residence in Monaco: residence certificate, tax domicile certificate, usual residence in the Principality. You can refer to our news article on this topic.

A first residence permit called "temporary permit" will be valid for a year and must be renewed within the month leading up to its expiry during the next three years after the settlement in Monaco. An "ordinary permit" can then be issued every three years up to ten years residency, where a "privilege permit" can be awarded to the applicant.

According to recent case law of the Supreme Court (12/07/2022), renewal of a residence permit is not conditional upon a minimum stay of three months in the Principality during the year prior to renewal. However, effective residence in Monaco can be a criteria taken into account by the administration to assess the necessity of renewing a residence permit: you can refer to our news article on this topic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.