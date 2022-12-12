According to a well-known Think Tank group, temporary visas would be issued to foreign employees under the age of 30 to assist with the current labour shortages in hospitality and tourism industries in the UK.

Younger adults (aged 18 to 30) from countries such as Australia and Canada are already permitted to work in the UK for two years under the Youth Mobility Scheme, the programme is currently restricted to 10 countries. Eligibility for younger adults is confirmed if they have minimum savings of £2,530 and do not bring dependents. The younger adults category is subject to restricted access to public services.

According to The Policy Exchange, whose advisers include Lord Frost, the programme should be "unilaterally" expanded to all member states of the European Union.

The Exchange's David Goodhart also stated, "It's a tried-and-true method." It is a brief, transient movement both experts mentioned and David Goodhart argued that additional countries beyond the existing 10 should also be included in the programme. He said, "the Government doesn't have the political wiggle room to negotiate arrangements with 27 different EU nations, and the EU doesn't want to do an EU-wide deal." Therefore, we should take independent action to increase applicants from the younger adult category.

The head of the industry group UK Hospitality, Kate Nicholls, also favours expanding the programme to additional countries. "We continue to be open to discussing Youth Mobility Scheme agreements with other nations, if partner nations are likewise prepared to provide young Britons the same chances" said the Home office in related statement.

