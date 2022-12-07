Key Points

Malaysia will expand access to digital entry service dates to foreign nationals holding a valid Long-Term Pass category

Overview?

The government of Malaysia will allow Long-Term Pass holders to utilize digital service gates when entering and exiting the country in order to facilitate faster entry times. Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

Hold a passport that contains a digital chip and meets the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO):

Hold a valid Long-Term Pass.

According to the announcement, these measures will apply to the following categories:

Residence Pass/Talent Pass

Employment Pass

Student Pass

Professional Visit Pass

Temporary Work Visit Pass

Premium Visa Pass

Long-Term Social Visit Pass

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia expanded access to automate entry systems for foreign nationals holding a form of a Long-Term pass. These measures were taken to facilitate faster entry and departure from the country for qualified individuals.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 5 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.