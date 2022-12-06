ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Foreign nationals with a valid ARC I-Card must file their Annual Report by March 1, 2023

Overview

The government of the Philippines announced that foreign nationals holding valid alien certificates of registration identity cards (ARC I-Card) must file their Annual Report with the Bureau of Immigration office on or before 1 March 2023.

Registration for a required appointment can be made online . Foreign nationals will need to present the following documents at the scheduled appointment:

Original ARC I-Card

A valid passport

Receipt verifying payment of the registration fee

Printed confirmation number issued electronically through the online system

A Special Power of Attorney with a government-issued ID card of the legal representative (if applicable)

For additional information, click here .

What are the Changes?

All registered foreign nationals classified as aliens or holders of ARC I-Cards, except Temporary Visitor's Visa holders or Tourist Visa holders, will be required to file their Annual Report with the Bureau of Immigration office on or before 1 March 2023. Foreign nationals must comply with the filing requirements to avoid negative impacts on their immigration status.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.