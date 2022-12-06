Key Points
- Foreign nationals with a valid ARC I-Card must file their Annual Report by March 1, 2023
Overview
The government of the Philippines announced that foreign nationals holding valid alien certificates of registration identity cards (ARC I-Card) must file their Annual Report with the Bureau of Immigration office on or before 1 March 2023.
Registration for a required appointment can be made online. Foreign nationals will need to present the following documents at the scheduled appointment:
- Original ARC I-Card
- A valid passport
- Receipt verifying payment of the registration fee
- Printed confirmation number issued electronically through the online system
- A Special Power of Attorney with a government-issued ID card of the legal representative (if applicable)
What are the Changes?
All registered foreign nationals classified as aliens or holders of ARC I-Cards, except Temporary Visitor's Visa holders or Tourist Visa holders, will be required to file their Annual Report with the Bureau of Immigration office on or before 1 March 2023. Foreign nationals must comply with the filing requirements to avoid negative impacts on their immigration status.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of the Philippines' website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 2 December 2022
