Key Points

Sri Lanka will increase immigration-related fees throughout December to prepare for changes to the country's 2023 federal budget

Overview

The government of Sri Lanka will increase immigration fees for processing certain visa documents, passports, and travel authorization types throughout December 2022. Effective 1 December 2022, fees for electronic travel authorization and select visa types will increase .

Effective 17 December 2022, fees associated with passport issuances, renewals and passport penalties will significantly increase.

What are the Changes?

The government of Sri Lanka will introduce fee changes associated with specific immigration documents twice throughout December 2022. According to the government, these changes reflect the country's federal budget for 2023.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 December 2022

