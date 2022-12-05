ARTICLE

Key Points

Iceland plans to introduce several initiatives aimed at increasing the number of high-level foreign specialists in the country

Overview

The government of Iceland intends to increase the number of highly qualified foreign nationals from outside the European Economic Area (EEA). To do so, the government hosted a workshop to gather information on solutions for attracting high-level specialists. Based on the feedback, the appropriate government offices will map out an action plan to introduce the following changes:

Introducing a one-stop information portal for international specialists, their family members, and employers that will provide access to documents and information on relocating and living in Iceland.

Introducing more efficient measures for processing all required documents and issuing permits.

Expanding access to Icelandic learning and work permits for spouses and dependent family members.

What are the Changes?

The government of Iceland mapped out action plans aimed at increasing the number of foreign national specialists working in the country. According to the government announcement, these measures aim to create economic growth in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 2 December 2022

