Key Points

The Netherlands will now require Turkish nationals to apply for a transit visa when transiting through the Netherlands

Overview

The government of the Netherlands announced that nationals of Turkey will now be required to hold a transit visa when transiting through the Netherlands. These measures go into force on 1 December 2022. Turkish nationals will be exempt from this requirement if they hold certain valid immigration documents. Information on exemptions can be found here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Netherlands will require certain Turkish nationals to apply for a transit visa when transiting through the country beginning 1 December 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Netherlands' website, the government of Turkey's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 December 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.