Key Points

The UAE standardized the grace period and the overstay fee for foreign nationals remaining in the country after their authorized period of stay

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) standardized the grace period for foreign nationals to remain in the country after the cancellation of certain immigration authorization types. Most primary residence card holders with canceled or expired permissions will be permitted to stay in the country for up to six months.

This timeline may not apply to dependent family members and domestic helpers of primary residence permit holders or to foreign national students in the country. For additional information on who qualifies for the six-month grace period, check here.

The government also introduced new overstay fees. According to the new rule, visitor, tourist and residence visa overstay fees will be standardized to AED 50 per day.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE extended the grace period for foreign nationals to remain in the country on expired or cancelled authorization types. In addition, overstay fees have been standardized at AED 50 per day for visitor visas, tourist visas and residency visas. Previously, foreign nationals who overstayed their stay permissions on a canceled visa or expired residency visa were required to pay AED 25 per day.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

