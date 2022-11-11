ARTICLE

UAE / November 10, 2022

Immigration updates

The changes in the permit sector, which were announced in the United Arab Emirates back in July 2022, are effective immediately. The introduction of new visit and residence permits will bring significant changes to the country's immigration system. The main visa categories introduced are as follows:

Visitor visa for job search: Under this type of visa, the foreigner is allowed to stay in the country for the purpose of job search for up to 60, 90 and 120 days - but for a total of 180 days. This is a single-entry visa, which must be sponsored by the foreigner. Multiple entry may be expected in the future.

Under this type of visa, the foreigner is allowed to stay in the country for the purpose of job search for up to 60, 90 and 120 days - but for a total of 180 days. This is a single-entry visa, which must be sponsored by the foreigner. Multiple entry may be expected in the future. Green Residency Visa: This self-sponsored visa allows a five-year stay with the possibility of extension for freelancers, highly qualified professionals, investors as well as business partners already residing in the country with a valid visa or with an expired residence permit

The goal is to continue to attract qualified professionals to the country. The existing types of permits have also become more flexible by extending the validity period.

UAE/ 10. November 2022

Updates im Bewilligungsbereich

Die Änderungen im Bewilligungsbereich, die in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten bereits im Juli 2022 angekündigt wurden, sind ab sofort in Kraft getreten. Durch die Einführung neuer Besuchs- und Aufenthaltsbewilligungen werden erhebliche Änderungen im Einwanderungssystem des Landes bewirkt. Die wichtigsten eingeführten Visakategorien sind wie folgt:

Besuchervisum zwecks Jobsuche: Bei dieser Visumsart darf sich der Ausländer bis zu insgesamt 180 Tage im Land zwecks Jobsuche aufhalten. Es handelt sich dabei um ein einfaches Einreisevisum, welches vom Ausländer selbst zu sponsern ist. Eine mehrfache Einreisemöglichkeit wird in Zukunft erwartet.

Besuchervisum zur Erkundung von Geschäftsmöglichkeiten: Auch bei dieser Visumsart dürfen sich Ausländer für insgesamt bis zu 180 Tagen im Land zwecks Firmengründungen sowie Investitionen aufhalten. Es ist als einfaches Einreisevisum gedacht, eine mehrfache Einreise kann verfügbar werden.

Green Residency Visa: Dieses selbstfinanzierte Visum ermöglicht einen fünfjährigen Aufenthalt mit Verlängerungsmöglichkeit für Freelancer, hochqualifizierte Fachkräfte, Investoren sowie Business Partner, die bereits mit einem gültigen Visum oder mit abgelaufener Aufenthaltsbewilligung im Land ansässig sind.

Das Ziel ist es, weiterhin qualifizierte Fachkräfte ins Land zu holen. Auch die bestehenden Bewilligungsarten sind flexibler geworden, indem die Gültigkeitsdauer verlängert wurde.

Canada / November 10, 2022

Targets for immigration numbers 2023-2025 published

In 2021, Canada admitted over 405,000 newcomers, more than ever before in a single year.

On November 1, 2022, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), released the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, which provides a forecast of the number of permanent residents admitted each year and sets targets for the total number of admissions per immigration category.

The targets for permanent residents are 465,000 for 2023, 485,000 for 2024, and 500,000 for 2025.

Highlights of the new plan for immigration quotas include:

Focusing on economic growth over the long term, with slightly more than 60% of admissions in the economic class by 2025

Using the new features of the Express Entry system to admit newcomers with the necessary skills and credentials in sectors with acute labor shortages, such as health care, manufacturing, construction, and STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematic)

Increase regional programs to meet local labor market needs through the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, and the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program

Accelerating family reunification

Ensuring that at least 4.4% of new permanent residents outside Quebec are francophone

Assisting in global crises by providing a safe haven for persecuted persons, including through the expansion of the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot

