On October 25, 2022, the Directorate General of Immigration issued Circular Letter No. IMI-0740.GR.01.01 of 2022 on Granting of Second Home Visas and Limited Stay Permits (the “Letter”). The Letter is issued based on the previously enacted Government Regulation No. 48 of 2021 dated February 2, 2021 on the Third Amendment of Government Regulation No. 31 of 2013 on the Implementing Regulation of Law No. 6 of 2011 on Immigration, in which the granting of visa and limited stay permit for the purpose of the second home was first introduced.

As a background, the Letter was issued before the commencement of the G20 Summit this November in Bali, Indonesia. The Letter aims at attracting foreigners to come to Bali and various other destinations in Indonesia by using the Second Home Visa. The Letter will become effective as of December 25, 2022.

Below, we set out the key provisions of the Letter.

♦ Granting of Second Home Visa

Based on the Letter, the Second Home Visa is a visa not for working purposes that is granted for foreigners and/or their family that is staying in Indonesia for 5 (five) or 10 (ten) years after fulfilling certain conditions.

In applying for the Second Home Visa, the applicant shall attach (i) a valid passport for a minimum of 36 (thirty six) months, (ii) the Proof of Fund of the foreigner or the Guarantor with a minimum nominal value of Rp2,000,000,000 (two billion Rupiah), (iii) Latest 4cm x 6cm colored ID Photo with white background; and, (iv) the Curriculum vitae of the applicant.

For dependents of a Second Home Visa holder, (i.e., family members), they may also apply for the Second Home Visa by submitting items (i) and (iii) above. The application shall attach a valid Second Home Visa of his/her spouse, child, or parent, and the proof of the family relationship with the Second Home Visa holder (e.g., a marriage certificate or a birth certificate).

♦ Application for Second Home Limited Stay Permit

After obtaining the Second Home Visa, the holder of such visa is required to apply for a Second Home Limited Stay Permit (Izin Tinggal Terbatas or “Itas”) at the latest 30 (thirty) days after the granting of the visa. The applicant shall submit the application for the Second Home Itas together with the following documents:

Valid passport included with visa; A commitment letter which states that the applicant with a 5 (five) year stay permit is able to have a Proof of Fund in the form of: A Bank Account in an Indonesian State-Owned Bank with a minimum value of Rp2,000,000,000 (two billion Rupiah); or

The proof of property ownership in Indonesia with luxury category under the name of the foreigners. Report such Proof of Fund to the stay permit issuing Immigration Office at the latest 30 (thirty) days after the issuance of the Second Home Itas; and Do not transfer, assign, and/or guarantee the Proof of Fund as long as he/she still holds the Second Home Itas.

The Second Home Itas may be granted for 5 (five) or 10 (ten) years and may be extended at the latest 5 (five) years since the issuance of the Itas, provided that the total period of the extension of Second Home Itas and the first Second Home Itas must not exceed 10 (ten) years.

♦ Conversion of Stay Permit for Foreign Senior Tourist

A holder of a foreign senior tourist Limited Stay Itas or a Permanent Stay Itas with a 180 (one hundred eighty) days validity period from the entry into force of the Letter must convert their Itas to a Second Home Itas. However, such obligation does not apply to a holder of foreign senior tourist Limited Stay Itas or Permanent Stay Itas with an unlimited period. Instead, they are required to submit a Proof of Fund to the relevant Immigration Office, at the latest 90 (ninety) days since the entry into force of the Letter.

