On 9 November 2022, the government of Indonesia introduced a new electronic Visa on Arrival system for foreign nationals from 26 countries

The government of Indonesia launched an Electronic Visa on Arrival (eVoA) system on 9 November 2022. The system will allow select foreign nationals to complete an eVoA pre-departure application or during transit for a visa and will include online payment options.

Currently, foreign nationals from 26 countries and regions are eligible to apply. The eVoA will permit a maximum stay of up to 30 days and can be extended for one additional 30-day period for limited activities. The visa will remain valid for 90 days from the initial payment day.

The government of Indonesia introduced a new Visa on Arrival issuance system on 9 November 2022. According to the government, the system will also create more accessible payment methods for foreign nationals.

Originally published 9 November 2022

