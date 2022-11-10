Namibia has recently joined a host of local and international countries, such as South Africa, Mauritius, Germany and the Czech Republic to mention a few, and launched a digital nomad visa.

What is the Digital Nomad Visa?

It is a visa in the ordinary sense, only it allows a visitor the right to stay in a country and work remotely for a foreign-based employer.

Essentially, it allows remote workers to temporarily live in a foreign country and is in some cases a temporary residency permit.

The Namibian digital visa allows applicants to stay in the country for up to six months. Though it is renewable in some other countries with the visa term ranging between six months to two years, we do not know what the Namibian position is as yet.

Who can apply for the Digital Nomad Visa?

While the digital nomad visa is ideal for tourists, any person who is classified as a "remote worker" may also apply.

What are the Visa Requirements?

The key requirement is self-sufficiency. Prospective applicants need to demonstrate that they earn a sustainable income working remotely as an employee or business owner of a company located outside of the country where you intend to live or as a freelancer with clients abroad.

Additionally, you must:

Possess a valid passport at the time of applying for the visa;

Work remotely as an employee, business owner or a freelancer for a company or clients who are located outside of Namibia;

Earn USD2,000 a month (NAD 36,720.00 at the time of writing); Earn USD3,000 a month if you intend on bringing a spouse (NAD 55,080.00 at the time of writing); Earn USD3,500 a month if you intend on bringing a spouse and dependent (NAD 64,260.00 at the time of writing); Add an additional $500 per month for each dependent (NAD 9,180.00 at the time of writing)

Have health insurance coverage in Namibia during your stay; and

Have a clean criminal record.

What Documentation is Required?

copy of passport

proof of employment

proof of income

bank statements of the last six months

health insurance policy

original police clearance from the country of origin

medical certificate

radiological report

marriage certificate (if applicable for spouses)

birth certificates (if applicable for dependents)

How to Apply?

Fill out the application form (this is not yet available on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration Safety and Security but is available here: Visa_Application_Form-1.pdf (nipdb.com).

Submit via email to nomadvisa@nipdb.com.

Once your visa has been approved, you will be notified via email.

You will be expected to pay a visa fee of USD62 (NAD 1,138.32 at the time of writing) upon arrival at the airport.

What are the Benefits of the Digital Nomad Visa?

It may boost tourism, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though it mainly targets people who work from home, it is also ideal for those who home-school or online school as the digital nomad visa allows them to do so remotely from any country.

It contributes to the economy of the country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.