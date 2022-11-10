Malta has introduced a New Start-up Residence Programme

At the 2-day "Start-In-Malta Festival" in October 2022, Malta Residence Agency announced a new residence programme: the Malta Start-Up Residence Programme.

This new visa will allow non-European nationals to relocate and live in Malta, by establishing an innovative start-up.

The programme allows founders/co-founders to apply for a 3-year residency permit, together with their immediate family, and the company to apply for 4 additional permits for Key Employees.



The Hon. Miriam Dalli (Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise) stated "we want to be at the forefront of cutting edge technology innovation, research & development".

Highlights of the new Start-Up Residence Visa

Fast and efficient application process

Founders/Co Founders receive a 3-year permit that can be potentially renewed for another 5 years (it is possible to include immediate family members in the application)

Founders/Co Founders may apply for permanent residency after residing in Malta for 5 years

The Start-up company can also apply for residence permits for up to 4 Key employees (of which they will need to satisfy the requirements of the KEI)

Key Employees receive a 3-year residence permit that can be renewed for another 3 years (it is possible to include immediate family members in the application)

Key Employees may apply for long term residency after completing 5 years in Malta

Salient Points:

The Start-up Business Plan must be approved by Malta Enterprise

Malta Enterprise will periodically review the start-up activities

It is still possible to apply for all Malta Enterprise Support Measures, however the residence permit will only be approved once the funding is approved (if no funding is required, the Residence application process may be swift): Funding Available for it and Fintech Business in Malta Malta – The Package of Support Available for Research and Development Projects



It is expected that the successful applicants will reside in Malta and make Malta their permanent residence and therefore there is a minimum stay requirement of 183 days per year

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.