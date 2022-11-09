Key Points

On 31 October 2022, the government of Portugal introduced a new visa for foreign nationals seeking a job in the country

Overview

The government of Portugal introduced a new visa type for foreign nationals seeking employment in Portugal. Holders of this visa will be permitted to enter the country to search for a job over a period of 120 days. This visa can be renewed for an additional 60-day period and permits single entry into Portugal. After one year outside the country, a foreign national can apply for a new Job Seeker visa.

What are the Changes?

The government of Portugal launched a new Job Seeker visa on 31 October 2022 for foreign nationals entering the country seeking employment. According to the government announcement, this visa was introduced to reduce labor shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 7 November 2022

