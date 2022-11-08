Key Points

The government of Zambia lifted visa-related fees for select foreign nationals on 1 November 2022

Overview

The government of Zambia announced that it will waive visa fees for foreign nationals from select countries beginning 1 November 2022. These countries include the United Kingdom, the U.S., Canada, Norway, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iraq and the European Union (EU).

What are the Changes?

On 1 November 2022, the government of Zambia lifted visa fees for foreign nationals from 15 countries and the EU. According to the government announcement, these nationals will still be required to meet all other qualification requirements when applying for a visa to Zambia.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Zambia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 07 November, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.