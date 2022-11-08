ARTICLE

Key Points

Iceland will allow government-approved immigration organizations to submit proposals for grants related to the enhancement and development of projects focused on integration efforts for immigrants

Overview

The government of Iceland invited immigration organizations to apply for grants to enhance research and development projects in the field of immigration throughout the country. The government indicated it will examine proposed projects with the following themes:

Projects that promote the active use of Icelandic through social events and support traditional Icelandic language learning

Projects focused on keeping young people active, both those who have recently arrived in the country and those who are neither working nor are students

Projects that promote inclusion, particularly projects that promote the participation of immigrants and native-born citizens on a basis of equality

What are the Changes?

The government of Iceland launched a program to allow government-approved organizations to propose projects related to the advancement of immigration integration. According to the government, the goal of expanding grants for these projects is to facilitate mutual adjustment between immigrants and Icelandic society.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 7 November 2022

