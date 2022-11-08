Key Points

The government of Oman introduced visa-free travel options for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council member states

Overview

The government of Oman announced that residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states will be permitted to enter Oman without requiring a visa for unremunerated activities. Eligible applicants must hold a valid residence visa issued by a GCC member state that is valid for three months or more or be a permanent residence of a GCC member state.

In addition, the government clarified that residents of a GCC member state do not need to depart from a GCC member state for these rules of entry to apply. For additional information on entry permissions for Oman, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Oman will permit residents of GCC member states to enter the country without a visa as of 28 October 2022. GCC member states include Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Oman's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 07 November, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.