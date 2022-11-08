ARTICLE

United Arab Emirates: New Temporary Visa For Travelers To The FIFA World Cup Event

Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates launched a new multiple-entry visa for foreign nationals intending to travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup event

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced plans for travelers interested in applying for a multiple-entry tourist visa to enter the UAE and then travel to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup event.

Visa applications will be accepted starting 1 November 2022 and would remain valid for 90 days from the holder's date of entry into the country. The visa can be renewed for a similar period upon request.

Eligible applicants must hold a valid Hayya Card issued by the government of Qatar. The application is available via the UAE government's smart service platform .

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE opened a new multiple-entry 90-day visa for foreign nationals transiting to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup event. According to the government announcement, this visa is being introduced to support Middle Eastern involvement with the World Cup event.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information relating to the FIFA World Cup event.

Originally published 7 November 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.