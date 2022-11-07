Key Points

The government of Indonesia will launch a new multiple-entry,10-year investment visa on 25 December 2022

Overview

The government of Indonesia will launch a multiple-entry investment visa, known as the second home visa, on 25 December 2022. Eligible applicants must possess at least IDR two billion or more when applying for the visa. The second home visa has a validity period of either five or 10 years and permits multiple entries to the country.

Holders of this visa will be permitted to carry out investment activities in the country but not undertake hands-on work activities that generate a profit while in Indonesia.

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia will launch a new investment visa on 25 December 2022. According to the government, the new visa type is expected to allow foreign nationals to contribute positively to the Indonesian economy.

Originally published NOVEMBER 3, 2022

