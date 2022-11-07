ARTICLE

Latvia / November 3, 2022

Introduction of the digital nomad visa for thirdcountry nationals

The Latvian authorities have decided to introduce a "Digital Nomad Visa" for workers employed by an employer established in an OECD country. Self-employed persons who have registered their business in one of the OECD countries can also benefit from the Digital Nomad Visa. The 38 OECD countries include the following:

EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

EFTA countries: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland

Non-EU/EFTA countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States.

The Digital Nomad Visa allows employees or self-employed persons in Latvia to work for an employer or client outside Latvia. A prior employment of 6 months with the same employer is required. Furthermore, the minimum wage would have to be 2.5 times higher than the Latvian average wage. The visa is issued for one year and can be extended once for another year. After that, the persons concerned may have to leave Latvia for six months before they can apply for a digital nomad visa again.

Besides Latvia, only a few EU countries (i.e. Estonia, Croatia, Romania) have already introduced a remote work visa.

Lettland/ 3. November 2022

Sprachnachweis für EU-Bürger von Staaten mit Niederlassungsvereinbarung

Die lettischen Behörden haben beschlossen, ein "Digitales Nomadenvisum" für Arbeitnehmer einzuführen, die bei einem Arbeitgeber beschäftigt sind, der in einem OECD-Land ansässig ist. Selbstständige, die ihr Unternehmen in einem der OECD-Länder angemeldet haben, können ebenfalls vom Visum für digitale Nomaden profitieren. Zu den 38 OECD-Ländern gehören die folgenden:

EU-Länder: Österreich, Belgien, Tschechische Republik, Dänemark, Estland, Finnland, Frankreich, Deutschland, Griechenland, Ungarn, Italien, Lettland, Litauen, Luxemburg, Niederlande, Polen, Portugal, Slowakische Republik, Slowenien, Spanien und Schweden

EFTA-Länder: Island, Liechtenstein, Norwegen und Schweiz

Nicht-EU/EFTA-Länder: Australien, Brasilien, China, Indien, Israel, Japan, Kanada, Kolumbien, Mexiko, Neuseeland, Nigeria, Norwegen, Südkorea, die Türkei, die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate, das Vereinigte Königreich und die Vereinigten Staaten

Das Visum für digitale Nomaden ermöglicht es Arbeitnehmern oder Selbstständigen in Lettland, für einen Arbeitgeber oder einen Kunden ausserhalb Lettlands zu arbeiten. Eine Voranstellung von 6 Monaten beim gleichen Arbeitgeber wird vorausgesetzt. Des Weiteren müsste der Mindestlohn um das 2.5-fache höher als der lettische Durchschnittslohn liegen. Das Visum wird für ein Jahr ausgestellt und kann einmal um ein weiteres Jahr verlängert werden. Danach müssen die betreffenden Personen Lettland unter Umständen für sechs Monate verlassen, bevor sie erneut ein Visum für digitale Nomaden beantragen können.

Neben Lettland haben nur wenige EU-Länder (d.h. Estland, Kroatien, Rumänien) bereits ein Fernarbeitsvisum eingeführt.

USA / November 3, 2022

Employment-Based Immigrant Visas

In each fiscal year from October 1 until September 30, about 140,000 Employment based immigrant visas are issued in the US. The visas are divided into five preference categories (E1 – E5).

The E1 category for Priority Worker and Persons of Extraordinary Ability has the follow sub-groups:

Persons with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Such applicants can file their own immigrant petitions.

Outstanding professors and researchers with at least three years' experience in teaching or research, who are recognized internationally. The prospective employer must provide a job offer and file an immigrant petition.

Multinational managers or executives who have been employed for at least one of the three preceding years by the overseas affiliate, parent, subsidiary, or branch of the U.S. employer. The prospective employer must provide a job offer and file an immigrant petition.

The E2 category for Professionals Holding Advanced Degrees and Persons of Exceptional Ability has the following subgroups:

Professionals holding an advanced degree or a baccalaureate degree and at least five years progressive experience in the profession.

Persons with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business. Exceptional ability means having a degree of expertise significantly above that ordinarily encountered in the sciences, arts, or business.

The E3 category for Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Unskilled Workers has the following subgroups:

Skilled workers are persons whose jobs require a minimum of 2 years training or work experience that are not temporary or seasonal.

Professionals are members of the professions whose jobs require at least a baccalaureate degree from a U.S. university or college or its foreign equivalent degree.

Unskilled workers are persons capable of filling positions that require less than two years training or experience that are not temporary or seasonal.

The E4 category for Certain Special Immigrants has many subgroups, e.g., Ministers of Religion or Certain Employees or Former Employees of the U.S. Government Abroad.

The E5 category for Immigrant Investors is for capital investment by foreign investors in new commercial enterprises in the United States which provide job creation.

