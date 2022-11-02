Key Points

South Korea will expand the list of countries and regions that are permitted to apply for entry into South Korea through its electronic registration system

Overview

The government of South Korea will expand the number of countries and regions permitted to enter the country without obtaining an entry visa on 1 November 2022. These new countries and regions will include Japan, Kiribati, Micronesia, Macao, Solomon Islands, Samoa, Taiwan and Tango.

Although these travelers will be permitted to travel to South Korea visa-free for limited activities, they will still need to submit a Korean electronic travel authorization (K-ETA) application. Applicants must complete K-ETA registration no more than 72 hours before departure. Generally, K-ETA authorization remains valid for multiple trips over a two-year period or until the applicant's passport expires if this happens sooner.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Korea updated its list of approved countries and regions in which travelers can travel visa-free with K-ETA authorization. This will allow for faster entry into South Korea for eligible applicants.

Originally published NOVEMBER 1, 2022

