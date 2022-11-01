Key Points
- The government of Latvia launched a new system to provide foreign nationals with immigration information
Overview
The government of Latvia introduced a new system for foreign nationals in the country to obtain information on the immigration process, including providing additional information on the following:
- The processing of residence permits, visas, and work permission documents
- Payment provisions and receipt of documents
- Residence permit and visa renewals
The new tool will be available through the government's official website. The government will also launch an information hotline by 19 December 2022.
What are the Changes?
The government of Latvia launched a new informational system for foreign nationals seeking immigration details on Latvia. According to the government, this will allow foreign nationals to access immigration-related immigration information conveniently and transparently.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Latvia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.
Originally published 28 october 2022
