Key Points

The government of the Czech Republic will open a new embassy in Qatar

Overview

The government of the Czech Republic announced that it will establish an embassy in Qatar. This will enable nationals of Qatar to apply for entry permissions, work visas, and other immigration-related documents without having to travel to a Czech embassy in another jurisdiction.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Czech Republic will open a new embassy office in Qatar. According to the government announcement, this decision was made to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 28 October, 2022

