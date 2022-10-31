ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of the UAE introduced changes to the residence visa for employment and the Golden Visa category

Overview

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government updated the requirements for several visa categories on 20 October 2022. The following changes will be implemented:

The maximum period of stay for the residence visa for employment in the free zone will be reduced to one or two years.

will be reduced to one or two years. Holders of the Golden Visa will be permitted to exit the country for 180 days or less without immigration status in the UAE being impacted.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE updated certain requirements for the residence visa for employment in the free zone and the country's Golden Visa. These changes coincide with the government's efforts to attract and retain global talent and skilled workers throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 October 2022

