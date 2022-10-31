The government of Malaysia has just introduced a new short-term social visit pass called PLS@XPATS. This pass authorizes foreign nationals to carry out critical work in specifically defined industrial sectors. The pass is valid for thirty days from the date of the approval notice and is valid only for a single entry.

The permitted sectors in which a foreign national can work are government, a Government Linked Company (GLC), and the private sector. Permissible private sector industries include security and defense; manufacturing; construction; health and medical; oil, gas and energy; finance and banking; electrical and electronics; wholesale and retail; tourism; business services; commodities; education; agriculture; aviation; and information, technology and infrastructure.

The PLS@XPATS pass is open to all foreign nationals, except citizens of Israel and Afghanistan, who are age eighteen or older, and who have expertise in the aforementioned designated fields. The pass is only applicable in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan, excluding Sabah and Sarawak.

How to Apply

The application should be made by the employer/company or sponsor. There is no cost for the PLS@XPATS pass and the processing time is only three (3) business days. No extensions are permitted. Applicants can apply for a new PLS@XPATS pass as soon as previous pass has expired; however, applicants must be outside of Malaysia when the sponsor/company submits a new application. No passes will be granted to dependents. Blacklisted applicants are ineligible. Eligible applicants must use the Government of Malaysia's immigration portal to apply: https://mtp.imi.gov.my/plsXpats/main.

Applicants must have a letter of application from the company; a copy of their latest passport (all pages); a Company Registration Certificate with the Companies Commission (e-SSM); project schedule and description; a job description; and round-trip flight ticket (if through air gate). The applicant's passport must have at least a six-month validity period.



For citizens requiring a visa before entering Malaysia, applicants must apply online at https://malaysiavisa.imi.gov.my or apply for a visa at the Malaysian Representative Office prior to traveling to Malaysia. Applicants are not allowed to enter Malaysia using a Visa on Arrival (VOA) for the purpose of PLS@XPATS. Applicants who arrive in a Malaysian port of entry without their PLS@XPATS approval notice will not be permitted to enter the country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.