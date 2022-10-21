Key Points

The UAE and Japan have established an agreement to allow visa-free travel for tourism and business purposes for citizens of the two countries

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will launch visa-free travel for its citizens traveling to Japan effective 1 November 2022. Qualified travelers will include UAE citizens who hold a passport that is valid for at least six months. The maximum period of stay will be up to 30 days for tourism and permissible business activities.

Travelers entering Japan will need to meet all COVID-19 requirements, including providing proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to departure or proof of having received three doses of vaccination against COVID-19. Valid vaccination types in Japan include Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Sinopharm.

The government of the UAE will also allow citizens of Japan to enter the country for a maximum period of 30 days without requiring a visa. Citizens of Japan must ensure all COVID-19 entry requirements are met prior to departure for the UAE.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE announced that its citizens will be permitted to travel to Japan for a maximum period of 30 days without requiring a visa for tourism and business purposes and citizens of Japan will be afforded the same rights. According to the UAE's announcement, this agreement reflects the cooperation between the two countries and their historical diplomatic relations.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 October 2022

