Key Points

Overview

The government of Namibia launched a new six-month remote work visa for applicants who can provide proof of having a monthly average income of USD 2,000. Generally, proof must be shown through a pay slip or employment contract.

Proof of an average income of USD 1,000 per month in addition to the average income of USD 2,000 must also be demonstrated for all accompanying spouses and an additional USD 500 per month for every accompanying child.

Applications can be submitted via email along with all other supporting documents.

What are the Changes?

The government of Namibia introduced a new six-month short-term remote work visa type for foreign nationals. Eligible applicants will need to meet certain income requirements prior to applying for this visa type.

Looking Ahead

For additional information on remote visa types across the globe, check here.

Originally published 17 October 2022

