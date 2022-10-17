Key Points

The government of Ecuador introduced a new two-year remote residence visa for foreign nationals employed by companies located outside of the country

Overview

On 27 September 2022, the government of Ecuador introduced a new two-year residence visa for remote workers. Eligible applicants include foreign nationals who are employed by or intend to provide services to a company located outside of Ecuador. Applicants will be permitted to apply for the remote temporary residence visa without requiring sponsorship from a local employer in Ecuador. Currently, the visa will be available from applicants from 183 countries and regions.

For additional information on the qualification requirements and application process for the temporary residence visa, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ecuador launched a new remote work visa on 27 September 2022. According to the government announcement, the visa is intended to attract more foreign national workers to the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Ecuador's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information. For additional information on remote work visas across the globe, check here.

Originally published 13 October 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.