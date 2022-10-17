Key Points

The government of Costa Rica announced that it would cancel residency card photo appointments until 2023 due to material shortages

Overview

The government of Costa Rica announced that it will cancel residency cards (DIMEX) photo appointments until the beginning of 2023. Due to delays, the government has shared that foreign nationals will be permitted to hold legal status in Costa Rica without holding a valid DIMEX if they can provide proof of having booked a photo appointment in 2023.?

What are the Changes?

The government of Costa Rica declared that it would cancel DIMEX photo appointments until 2 January 2023. The government stated that this decision was made due to shortages of materials.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Costa Rica's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 October 2022

