ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

The government of Slovakia updated eligibility for the long-term D visa for select foreign national applicants from countries outside of the European Union

Overview

The government of Slovakia introduced new eligibility measures for select foreign nationals intending to apply for a long-term D visa. Under this change, foreign nationals from countries located outside of the European Union (EU), who hold exceptional professional knowledge, skills, abilities, or experience will now be permitted to apply for the long-term D visa. For additional information on eligibility, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Slovakia expanded eligibility for applicants intending to apply for the long-term D visa. Long-term D visas have a maximum validity of 90 days within any 180-day period.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Slovakia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 11 October 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.