Key Points

The government of Malaysia expanded eligibility for applicants under the Social Visit Pass scheme

Overview

The government of Malaysia introduced new permissions for those applying under the Professional Visit Pass (PVP) Social Visit Pass scheme on 3 October 2022. Foreign nationals intending to perform short-term assignments in Malaysia for a period of 30 days or less in the following sectors will be permitted to apply:

Applications must be submitted while the applicant is located outside of Malaysia. Generally, the processing time of the Social Visit Pass will take approximately three working days. However, timelines can vary based on several factors, including the purpose of the application, the applicant's nationality and the country of application submission.

Visa-required nationals will also need to apply for an Entry Visa prior to arrival. For additional insight into qualification requirements, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Malaysia expanded the sectors eligible for the Social Visit Pass Scheme. In addition, the government introduced new information on processing times and application process requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Malaysia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published October 6, 2022

