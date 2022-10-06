Key Points

The government of Indonesia announced the resumption of its Multiple Entry Business Visa program

Overview

The government of Indonesia will resume the Multiple Entry Business Visa (MEBV) program . The MEBV can be issued to foreign nationals who intend to visit Indonesia for select business travel purposes and is valid for a maximum period of 12 months. The MEBV permits a maximum stay of up to 60 consecutive days with the possibility of renewal for an additional 60-day period.

What are the Changes?

The government of Indonesia announced that the MEBV program will reopen for foreign national applicants. Applicants should continue to ensure that they meet all COVID-19 entry requirements prior to applying.

Originally published OCTOBER 4, 2022

