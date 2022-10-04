Key Points

The government of the Philippines introduced amendments for the Philippine Economic Zone Authority visa on 14 September 2022

Overview

On 14 September 2022, the government of the Philippines introduced amendments to the document requirements for processing the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) visa. Under these amendments, employers will be permitted to have the Notarized Company's letter request signed by the company's president, CEO or other company officers indicated in the company's General Information Sheet (GIS). For additional information on required documents for the PEZA visa, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines made amendments to the document requirements for employers applying for a PEZA visa on behalf of an employee. According to the government announcement, these changes will aid organizations with non-traditional organizational structures.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

