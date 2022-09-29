ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Home Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has announced the launching of the "Premium Visa Programme" on 1 September 2022. The programme which is also known as the "Residency Through Investment Programme" aims to attract affluent investors from all countries except for Israel that does not have any diplomatic ties with Malaysia to boost the foreign investment in Malaysia. The PVIP is expected to be rolled out for application on 1 October 20221 . However, this remains to be seen whether it will materialise.

Similar to the Malaysia My Second Home ("MM2H"), the number of the applicants is capped at 1% of the total number of Malaysians, which is approximately 300,000 applicants. Unlike the MM2H programme, the PVIP offers the benefits of not only the right to reside in Malaysia on a long-term basis but also extends to right to study, employment and investment subject to the fulfilment of the conditions.

In comparison with the MM2H programme, the differences and the similarities of the two programmes are set out below:

Criteria Premium Visa Programme (PVIP"") Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H"") Minimum of the applicant's age Applicable to the applicant from all age categories 35 Processing fees RM200,000 for the main applicant and RM100,000 for a dependent RM5,000 for the main applicant and RM2,500 for a dependent Permission to employment, study and investment Applicable Not applicable Minimum liquid assets Not applicable RM1.5m Bank deposit RM1m in a Malaysian bank (only permitted for withdrawal of half the deposit after a year for the purposes of purchasing real estate, educational or medical expenses) RM1m in a Malaysian bank (only permitted for withdrawal of half the deposit after a year for the purposes of purchasing real estate, educational or medical expenses) Monthly offshore income At least RM40,000 At least RM40,000

Footnote

1. https://tinyurl.com/bdhmupnk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.