Effective September 29, the following countries' visa-free entry eligibility will be available to those traveling to Taiwan.

Applicable from September 12, 2022 90-day visa-free countries: Australia, Austria, Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Eswatini, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Melon Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands*, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia*, Norway, Palau, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tuvalu*, united kingdom, united states, Vatican 30-day visa-free countries: Belize, Nauru, St.Kitts, and Nevis*, Saint Lucia*, Saint Vincent



Applicable from September 29, 2022 90-day- visa-free applicable countries: Chile, Israel, Japan*, Republic of Korea, Nicaragua 30-day visa-free applicable countries: Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia 14-day visa-free applicable countries: Thailand*, Brunei*, Philippines*



Before entering Taiwan, please go to the website of the Immigration Department of the Ministry of the Interior to fill in the "Entry Registration Form" found here: https://oa1.immigration.gov.tw/nia_acard/acardaddaction.action

