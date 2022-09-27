ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Malaysia will introduce a remote work visa on 1 October 2022

Overview

The government of Malaysia will introduce a new remote work visa on 1 October 2022. The new visa, known as the DE Rantau programme pass, will provide travelers with a professional visit pass. This pass will serve as a form of entry permission into the country.

The pass will permit a stay between three months to a maximum period of 12 months. The pass will be renewable for an additional 12-month period. A pass holder will be permitted to bring their spouse and children. According to the government, the pass fee will be MYR 1,000 for primary pass holders and MYR 500 for dependents.

Eligible applicants will also need to have a minimum yearly income of at least USD $24,000 and proof of holding an active three-month work contract with a company. The company can be based within Malaysia or outside of the country.

What are the Changes?

Effective 1 October 2022, the government of Malaysia will introduce a remote work visa for select applicants. According to the government, the DE Rantau programme aims to establish Malaysia as a digital nomad hub and will help to boost digital adoption and digital professional mobility throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 September 2022

