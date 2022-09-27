Key Points

The government of Japan will lift many COVID-19 restrictions on 11 October 2022

The government of Japan will resume visa-exempt entry for eligible foreign nationals on 11 October 2022

Overview

The government of Japan will introduce new COVID-19 entry measures effective on 11 October 2022. As a result, the following measures will be applied:

Entrants, Returnees and Follow-Up System (ERFS) application lifted: foreign nationals will no longer be required to apply for a certificate of completion through ERFS .

. Tourism package requirements lifted: foreign nationals traveling to Japan for tourism will no longer need to enter and travel with a tourist group.

Visa-exempt entry resumed: foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries will be permitted to enter Japan once more without applying for an additional entry visa.

Lifting review of inspection: foreign nationals and Japanese citizens will no longer need to undergo a review for COVID-19 symptoms unless they have reported signs of COVID-19.

Lifting of entry cap: the government will remove the arrival and entry cap number for foreign nationals permitted to enter the country each day.

All travelers will need to present proof of a vaccination certificate listed in the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 72 hours of departure.

What are the Changes?

The government of Japan plans to reopen its borders to all international travelers effective 11 October 2022. The government of Japan has maintained some of the strictest global COVID-19 border restrictions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. All travelers should continue to ensure that they hold the appropriate entry authorization prior to arrival or travel.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 September 2022

