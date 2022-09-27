Key Points

The authorities of Taiwan?announced that visa-exempt entry will be reintroduced for all eligible travelers effective 29 September 2022

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will fully reinstate visa-exempt travel beginning 29 September 2022. Eligible applicants from specific countries will be permitted to enter Taiwan without a visa for the purpose of business, exhibition visits, fact-finding missions, international exchanges, visiting relatives, tourism and social events.

Individuals from these countries traveling to Taiwan for purposes outside of the above-mentioned list should ensure that they hold the appropriate entry documents and approval. For additional information on entry requirements and permitted period of stay, check here .

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will reinstate visa-exempt entry schemes for travelers from eligible countries effective 29 September 2022. Previously, Taiwan reinstated visa-exempt entry schemes for nationals of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and members of the European Union.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 September 2022

