Key Points

The government of Portugal introduced plans for a short-term remote work visa option for foreign nationals employed by a company based outside of the country

Overview

The government of Portugal introduced plans for a new digital nomad visa on 26 August 2022. Under the new bill, foreign nationals will be able to apply for an employment-based visa in order to perform remote work or for self-employment purposes. The visa is expected to permit a maximum period of up to one year.

What are the Changes?

On 26 August 2022, the Portuguese government released plans to introduce a new digital nomad visa. The visa would allow foreign nationals who are employed outside of the country to legally reside in Portugal for a period of up to one year.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release additional information on eligibility requirements and the application process in the coming months. Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

