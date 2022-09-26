Portugal:
Remote Work Visa Plans Announced
26 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
-
The government of Portugal introduced plans for a short-term
remote work visa option for foreign nationals employed by a company
based outside of the country
Overview
The government of Portugal
introduced plans for a new digital nomad
visa on 26 August 2022. Under the new bill,
foreign nationals will be able to apply for an employment-based
visa in order to perform remote work or for self-employment
purposes. The visa is expected to permit a maximum period of
up to one year.
What are the Changes?
On 26 August 2022, the Portuguese government released plans to
introduce a new digital nomad visa. The visa would allow foreign
nationals who are employed outside of the country to legally reside
in Portugal for a period of up to one year.
Looking Ahead
The government is expected to release additional information on
eligibility requirements and the application process in the coming
months. Continue to check the government of
Portugal's
website and Envoy's
website for the latest updates and
information.
