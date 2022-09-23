Key Points

The government of Mozambique to introduce a short-term visa-exempt entry option for select foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Mozambique introduced a law that will create visa-exempt entry options for select foreign nationals. Visa-exempt entry will allow foreign nationals from eligible countries to enter Mozambique for up to 90 days.

What are the Changes?

The government of Mozambique introduced a new law on short-term visa-exempt entry into the country. Visa-exempt entry will be limited to a period of 90 days or less for eligible foreign nationals.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.