Mozambique:
Short-Term Visa-Exempt Entry Planned
23 September 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- The government of Mozambique to introduce a short-term
visa-exempt entry option for select foreign nationals
Overview
The government of Mozambique introduced a law that will
create visa-exempt entry options for select foreign
nationals. Visa-exempt entry will allow foreign
nationals from eligible countries to enter Mozambique for up to 90
days.
What are the Changes?
The government of Mozambique introduced a new law on short-term
visa-exempt entry into the country. Visa-exempt entry will be
limited to a period of 90 days or less for eligible foreign
nationals.
