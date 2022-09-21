ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates will introduce a new electronic visa platform in October 2022.

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a new electronic visa application platform beginning in October 2022. Currently, the electronic platform is undergoing a trial phase that will remain in place until 3 October 2022. After this time, the government expects to introduce the platform to all foreign nationals applying for a new visa. The platform will include options to apply for tourist visas, job-seeker visas, family visas, visa extension options and more.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE will introduce a new electronic visa application platform beginning 3 October 2022. The platform has been in a trial phase since the beginning of September 2022. According to the government, the platform is expected to reduce immigration document processing times.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release further details concerning access to the platform and more in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 20 September 2022

