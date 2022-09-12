Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates introduced a new temporary multiple-entry tourist visa for foreign nationals traveling for the World Cup

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced a multiple-entry tourist visa for foreign nationals who plan to attend the 2022 World Cup. The short-term entry visa will open to applicants on 1 November 2022 and will permit a maximum stay of 90 days with the possibility of an additional 90-day extension. Eligible applicants must be able to provide proof of a valid Hayya Card and World Cup ticket.?

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE introduced a temporary multiple-entry tourist visa for foreign nationals traveling to attend the 2022 World Cup. According to the government announcement, this visa is aimed at increasing tourism to the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 9 September 2022

