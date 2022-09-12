Key Points

The government of Slovakia and the government of Oman introduced visa-free travel arrangements for nationals holding specific passports

Overview

On 7 September 2022, the government of Slovakia announced that select citizens will be permitted to travel to Oman for business purposes without requiring a visa and select citizens of Oman will be permitted to travel to Slovakia with the same entry option.

According to the announcement, these measures will initially apply to holders of diplomatic, special or service passports. The Agreement will allow these individuals to enter, transit, stay and leave the territory for a period of no more than 90 days within any 180-day period.?

Eligible travelers must hold travel documents, such as a passport, that will be valid for three months longer than the intended date of departure from the territory. The passport must also have been issued within the past 10 years.

What are the Changes?

The government of Slovakia and the government of Oman agreed to a joint provision that will allow certain nationals of each of the countries to travel to the other country without requiring an entry visa. The government confirmed that the goal of this agreement is to strengthen friendly relations between Slovakia and Oman and to facilitate travel between the two countries.?

Looking Ahead

The agreement is expected to enter into force within 30 days after each government processes the national legislation. Continue to check the government of Slovakia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.?

Originally published 9 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.